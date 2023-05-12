Minnechaug and Central face off at the Dunkin’ Park Stadium

HARTFORD, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something special was brewing for two local high school baseball teams on Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Central and Minnechaug took center stage under the bright lights for a taste of the big leagues.

Western Mass News was at Dunkin’ Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, the double-a affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Agawam and West Springfield faced off here on Tuesday night. Now, Minnechaug and Central will compete. The game got underway at 3-30. Before the first pitch, we caught up with Minnechaug senior Jake Barlow to get his thoughts.

“It’s an amazing experience,” said Barlow. “It’s nice knowing that the ball is not going to hop up and hit you in the face. That’s always nice. They do a really good job here with the groundskeeping. I mean they’re strict about it, but it really shows.” This ballpark is no average pot of joe. Last year, Dunkin’ Park was named the best double-a ballpark in the country by ballpark digest. In fact, it’s the only park to ever win that prestigious award four times.

It’s also an important contest for both teams. Central comes into this one flying high, the golden eagles at 12-1. Minnechaug sits at 7-7, they have to stay .500 or better in order to secure a berth in the statewide tournament.

Thursday’s game will be featured tomorrow on Friday Night Frenzy on ABC 40.

