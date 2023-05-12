Springfield road closures begin ahead of Saturday’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

Preparations are already underway for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield on Saturday.(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Preparations are already underway for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in Springfield on Saturday.

The batter for Saturday’s event will be mixed Friday afternoon, but Springfield Police are already getting the streets ready. Roads are already being blocked off and tents are being put up to set the scene for tomorrow.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is sure to attract thousands to the city and the event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News what roads will be closed and what drivers should look out for tomorrow morning.

“The roads that are going to be shutdown. It’s going to be on Main Street from State Street down to Bridge Street. Bruce Landon Way is also going to be inaccessible, so if people are coming down, check out the Springfield Parking Authority garages,” Walsh explained.

Traffic will be allowed to cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue, and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way until 4 a.m. Saturday.

State Street and Bridge Street will remain open to through traffic.

Main Street is expected to reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. Saturday.

