Russell Police Department expands, opens satellite office

RUSSELL, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Russell Police Department is expanding. Now, residents in Montgomery will have access to the department’s services from their own town hall.

It was an exciting moment in Montgomery on Thursday. Dozens of community members visited the town hall to catch a glimpse of their new satellite police department.

“We’re just looking forward to offering quality service for the town of Montgomery,” said Lt. Sean Shattuck.

The Russell Police Department unveiled their new satellite office in Montgomery on Thursday evening.

Montgomery, with a population of just over 800 in 2020, has never had an organized police department.

Previously, community members relied on the Massachusetts State Police to respond to any 9-1-1 emergencies.

Western Mass News spoke with the department’s Lt. Sean Shattuck. He said starting last July, Russell officers would serve the Montgomery community by responding to calls in that area.

Now, they will have their own space at Montgomery Town Hall.

“We are going to have and man both stations randomly so it’s better for the community that way, but our main office will be in Russell and have this satellite office in Montgomery,” said Lt. Sean Shattuck.

In addition, Lt. Sean Shattuck said any emergency calls, officers at the satellite office will be able to take care of any administrative work community members may need.

He also said this newest addition to the town hall will have a big impact on the community.

“The impact that we see with the residents is very positive,” said Lt. Sean Shattuck. “They have been very receptive to us. They are very happy because now other than having their 911 calls answered, they are now having their quality-of-life issues taken care of. They have an actual face and a name to call and sit down and talk to.”

Lt. Sean Shattuck told us there is still some work that is left to be done inside the office, including installing the glass in the lobby.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.