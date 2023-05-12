Serious crash closes part of Route 2 in Gill

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a busy Franklin County roadway.
A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a busy Franklin County roadway.(Source: MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a busy Franklin County roadway.

MassDOT said that the crash is along Route 2 westbound, near Exit 55, in Gill.

The department added that the crash resulted in “serious injuries.”

Both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway are closed and drivers are being detoured around the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Western Mass News is getting answers after the cancellation of the annual Memorial Day parade...
Getting Answers: cancelation of the 2023 Easthampton Memorial Day parade
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
Police are investigating an unattended death inside a Chicopee apartment building after reports...
Police investigating unattended death on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee

Latest News

CCA
Strategies for managing your mental health
The Russell Police Department is expanding. Now, residents in Montgomery will have access to...
Russell Police Department expands, opens satellite office
Title 42 is set to expire at midnight on Thursday. The policy, put in place in 2020 to curb the...
Getting Answers: Massachusetts leaders react to Title 42 ending
Something special was brewing for two local high school baseball teams on Thursday afternoon.
Minnechaug and Springfield Central face off at the Dunkin’ Park Stadium