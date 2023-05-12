Serious crash closes part of Route 2 in Gill

GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a busy Franklin County roadway.

MassDOT said that the crash is along Route 2 westbound, near Exit 55, in Gill.

The department added that the crash resulted in “serious injuries.”

Both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway are closed and drivers are being detoured around the area.

