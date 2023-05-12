Springfield Renaissance student awarded 2023 Ray Hershel Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Each spring for the last ten years, Western Mass News has an essay competition where the winner was awarded a scholarship to help with college expenses and we’ve given away over $15,000 to help students begin their college experience.

This year, we’re pleased to award the 2023 Ray Hershel Scholarship to Elizabeth Mickens from Springfield Renaissance School.

Tell us a little about yourself and your plans after high school

Mickens: “I’ve been a dancer since I was three years old, so that’s about 15 years now. I’ve been a drawer or illustrator for about three to four years. I started getting more into it back in 2020 during COVID-19. I’m attending Bard College in the fall of 2023 and I will be double majoring in dance and studio arts. I go to the Springfield Renaissance school and I would say I’m a person who values friendship and courage and all these other character traits that our school values deeply and I just try to help my community in whatever purpose I can.”

One of the ways you’re making a difference is mentoring young people. Could you tell us about that, as well as the non-profit program you’ve set up with your sisters?

Mickens: “Back in freshman year, before COVID, I joined a group called Project Coach, whose main goal is to teach third, fourth, and fifth graders different sports related activities in a more fun and energetic way, so they can enjoy different sports and get a break from school and stress of being an elementary school kid…and with my sisters, we just wanted to give a more creative aspect to our community, which could help students develop their more artistic capabilities and help them find release in different ways.”

You’re very focused and you work hard. I’m guessing you have plans for after college, right? Could you share a little of that with us?

Mickens: “After I get out of college, I think the main goal would be to be a choreographer, being able to teach other people my thought process with dance and the different moves that I have, along with being an illustrator who is able to show her work, whether it is in museums or just online. I also want to be an entrepreneur business manager in whatever way.”

