Strike at Springfield day care center ends following contract negotiations

By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a dozen teachers are back to work after a strike closed a Springfield day care center earlier this week.

On Monday, sixteen teachers, who are members of UAW Local 2322, began outside the Springfield Partners for Community Action Early Learning Center on State Street.

Union officials said that on Thursday, those teachers received an immediate wage increases and changes to the dress code while the parties agreed to conduct further negotiations on compensation and time-off after the state budget is finalized this summer.

This was all a part of contract negotiations, where teachers we spoke with this week said they wanted a more relaxed dress code, higher pay, and more time-off during the year.

