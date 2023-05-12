Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff members are placed on administrative leave after people spoke out at a school committee meeting a couple weeks ago.

The investigation was brought on by a number of complaints regarding the Title IX policy at the school, which is meant to protect against discrimination of students based on sex. Western Mass News obtained video of a public comment speak-out at an April 25 school committee meeting where this issue was discussed. One person spoke for someone who wanted to remain anonymous.

“Concerns about staff at the middle school who were talking with queer students about praying to make sure that they’re not queer anymore, using the Bible, using the Christian ideology to discourage them from being authentic,” said one person at the meeting.

Other community members made similar comments. A current Amherst parent, and past Amherst student, is now a member of the LGBTQ community. She thinks back to the feelings she was exploring when she was in high school.

“I probably would’ve chosen to speak with a school counselor and not my friends or parents. The idea that I might have been met with anything other than curiosity and kindness much less a homophobic agenda is really appalling,” the Amherst parent explained.

She called for action regarding the staff members that are being investigated.

“The counselors in question need to be removed from their positions. Further, the fact that these practices have occurred inside of our schools and offices that are meant to be safe havens for our kids needs to be addressed as a community,” the Amherst parent continued.

Superintendent Michael Morris addressed these concerns at the same meeting. “It’s painfully obvious that continued work is needing to happen around LGBTQ+ issues,” he explained.

Since then, the district has released a statement regarding the investigation. It read, in part:

“While the investigation is ongoing and will take some time to complete, the process to repair any harm to our students and community has already begun and will continue.”

“The district and ARMS are also partnering with an outstanding local organization, the Stonewall Center at UMass, to plan supports and trainings for students, families and staff.”

Western Mass News spoke with a representative from the Stonewall Center, who told us their goal while working with the Amherst community.

“Creating a climate that is supportive and welcoming to LGBTQ+ students and that staff, people, administrators, teachers are aware of their needs and are also following what we have as policies, both at the school level, statewide and federal,” said Genny Beemyn, director of the Stonewall Center at UMass.

The district said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further complaints regarding these issues is instructed to reach out to the Amherst school’s Title IX office.

