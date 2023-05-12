Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave

There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff members are placed on administrative leave after people spoke out.
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff members are placed on administrative leave after people spoke out at a school committee meeting a couple weeks ago.

The investigation was brought on by a number of complaints regarding the Title IX policy at the school, which is meant to protect against discrimination of students based on sex. Western Mass News obtained video of a public comment speak-out at an April 25 school committee meeting where this issue was discussed. One person spoke for someone who wanted to remain anonymous.

“Concerns about staff at the middle school who were talking with queer students about praying to make sure that they’re not queer anymore, using the Bible, using the Christian ideology to discourage them from being authentic,” said one person at the meeting.

Other community members made similar comments. A current Amherst parent, and past Amherst student, is now a member of the LGBTQ community. She thinks back to the feelings she was exploring when she was in high school.

“I probably would’ve chosen to speak with a school counselor and not my friends or parents. The idea that I might have been met with anything other than curiosity and kindness much less a homophobic agenda is really appalling,” the Amherst parent explained.

She called for action regarding the staff members that are being investigated.

“The counselors in question need to be removed from their positions. Further, the fact that these practices have occurred inside of our schools and offices that are meant to be safe havens for our kids needs to be addressed as a community,” the Amherst parent continued.

Superintendent Michael Morris addressed these concerns at the same meeting. “It’s painfully obvious that continued work is needing to happen around LGBTQ+ issues,” he explained.

Since then, the district has released a statement regarding the investigation. It read, in part:

“While the investigation is ongoing and will take some time to complete, the process to repair any harm to our students and community has already begun and will continue.”

“The district and ARMS are also partnering with an outstanding local organization, the Stonewall Center at UMass, to plan supports and trainings for students, families and staff.”

Western Mass News spoke with a representative from the Stonewall Center, who told us their goal while working with the Amherst community.

“Creating a climate that is supportive and welcoming to LGBTQ+ students and that staff, people, administrators, teachers are aware of their needs and are also following what we have as policies, both at the school level, statewide and federal,” said Genny Beemyn, director of the Stonewall Center at UMass.

The district said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further complaints regarding these issues is instructed to reach out to the Amherst school’s Title IX office.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Western Mass News is getting answers after the cancellation of the annual Memorial Day parade...
Getting Answers: cancelation of the 2023 Easthampton Memorial Day parade
The community of Springfield is mourning the loss of one of their teachers who was killed in a...
Springfield elementary school mourning teacher killed in Palmer crash
A Longmeadow middle school student on a bicycle was hit by a car on the way to school on Friday...
Longmeadow student injured after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

With the warmer weather, you may have been spending more time outside and may have noticed more...
Warmer weather raises concerns over ticks, Lyme disease
Connecticut Police Officers honored during National Police Week
Connecticut Police Officers honored during National Police Week
Connecticut Police Officers honored during National Police Week
Springfield’s annual World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on Saturday is expected to draw a crowd...
Springfield road closures begin ahead of Saturday’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast