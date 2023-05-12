Turners Falls High School sees outpouring of support amid growing music program

TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Turners Falls music department has received nearly 100 instruments donated from all over the east coast after they found themselves needing more instruments when the interest in band grew much bigger than they ever anticipated.

Four months ago, Western Mass News was in the music room at Turners Falls High School. We heard and shared the story of a small town school in need of more instruments as their band went from having just 12 students in 2020 to now having over 100 young musicians in 2023.

“It’s been a wild ride. Actually, it’s been really overwhelming. Immediately after the story aired, we were getting emails within the first 24 hours. We had almost 20 donations that were coming our way and since then, we have been collecting almost a new instrument every week,” said music teacher Alyssa Comeau.

Comeau told us they have received donations from places all over the east coast.

“We received a couple of wonderful letters from people who said that their band experience made their high school and made their life have meaning when they were younger and they wanted to make sure the next generation had it,” Comeau explained.

Students shared with us what it meant to them when they received the donations.

“I didn’t know that many people had instruments sitting in their closet that they didn’t use because I got mine and I use it every day,” said Snail Deramo.

“We got donations for stringed instruments and there’s so many now that we have a bunch of options and it’s just really nice to see them,” added Raymond Hillock.

The full music program is comprised of middle and high school students with the two schools having a combined population of over 400 students. Comeau expects the program to get even bigger in the next school year as the band has also grown in size since January of this year.

“When we last talked, there was a bunch of students who weren’t able to join band because I wasn’t able to get them instruments, they’ve all joined, so we have gone up in numbers significantly since then,” Comeau added.

Noah Delorenzo told us being part of this band is more than just playing an instrument.

“I made so many friends and I felt like so accepted by this community and it’s the whole reason I came to Turners Falls High School,” Delorenzo said.

For David Stowe, he said he is going to miss the band, but is happy to see the direction the program is going in.

“Seeing that there’s going to be so many opportunities for people in the fall to have their own instrument to use and bring home and practice all the time is going to be wonderful for everyone in the music community,” Stowe noted.

Meanwhile, Comeau expressed her gratitude for everyone who has and continues to donate.

“We’re just so grateful for the outreach and the outpouring of support for our program,” Comeau said.

