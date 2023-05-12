Volunteers gather to help Habitat for Humanity project in Holyoke

Volunteers braved the sun and warm weather on Friday as they built a house for a family in need...
By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Volunteers braved the sun and warm weather on Friday as they built a house for a family in need in Holyoke.

Construction is underway on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. The bright sun and hot temperatures didn’t stop a group of MGM Springfield volunteers from getting their hands dirty as they work with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for family in need.

“Our ultimate goal is to be able to finish this home in early fall for a family of four kids and a single mom,” said John O’Farrell, fundraising and volunteer coordinator for Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity.

Antonia is a single mother of four, three teenage daughters and a pre-teen son, and she’s also a survivor of domestic abuse. We’re told they currently live an apartment with significant issues, but Antonia said that it’s time for a change and Habitat for Humanity told Western Mass News that they plan to give this family a life changing gift.

“As a result, you’re able to have a more stable homelife. Through receiving the mortgage, they are able to pay that off over time and be able to hand the property off to their kids and their grandkids, so not only is a short-term benefit, but it is a long-term benefit as well,” O’Farrell explained.

On Friday, volunteers worked on the siding for the house, but we’re told that come early fall, the house will be ready for move-in. Not only did MGM Springfield dedicate their time on Friday, they also presented Habitat for Humanity with a surprise check of $5,000.

“Giving back is core to what we are at MGM Springfield and MGM Resorts, so partnering with amazing groups like Habitat for Humanity is a really amazing way to express that spirit of giving back,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

