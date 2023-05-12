Warmer weather raises concerns over ticks, Lyme disease

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the warmer weather, you may have been spending more time outside and may have noticed more parasites like ticks. Entomologist Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions said this isn’t too surprising.

“If you look statistically over the last three three years, it’s been warm winters throughout and that’s proliferated this tick population really extensively throughout western Mass. The other thing people don’t take into account is the rodent population, which moves it around. We see a ton of rats and mice now more than we’ve ever had over the last 10 years,” Russell explained.

He told Western Mass News that this is why it’s important for people to mow and maintain their lawns when the temperature begins to climb.

“Any type of cover or habitat for small rodents is a key thing [because] the ticks are going to be around those areas to pick up on small rodents…Clean up the leaves and make sure there’s not a lot of accumulation of leaves around the perimeter of your property. That’s where we find a heavy amount of ticks on people’s property,” Russell added.

What should people do if they come across a tick on themselves?

“You want to use a fine tip pair of tweezers. You want to pull straight up. You don’t want to twist or squeeze. You want to grasp to the head as close as possible,” said Maria Malaguti, executive director of the Lyme Disease Resource Center.

After you pull it, she said to save it and get it checked for diseases like Lyme disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States and is transmitted by black-legged ticks. Symptoms can include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash called erythema migrans. If untreated, it can spread to joints in the body, the heart, and the nervous system.

In 2020, there were over 12,00 confirmed cases of Lyme disease and over 100 cases in Massachusetts alone.

“I was bitten in 1997 and untreated for a year. It’s left me disabled because of the consequences, of being untreated for so long,” Malaguti added.

She had this advice for anyone who thinks they may have contracted the disease.

“They should seek help from their doctor immediately,” Malaguti said.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.