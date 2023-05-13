1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting on Lyman St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to the area of Lyman and High Streets early Saturday morning for reports of a ShotSpotter activation.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, the ShotSpotter activation came in around 1:30 a.m., though no calls were received by the department.

Police said that officers located a shooting victim on Lyman Street, however, they were pronounced dead on scene. Officers were also alerted to a second victim entering Holyoke Medical Center.

This investigation remains ongoing.

