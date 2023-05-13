Amherst-Pelham superintendent take temporary leave, cites medical concerns

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris has announced that he will be stepping away from the superintendent role effective immediately, citing medical concerns.

This news comes as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff members were placed on administrative leave this week after people spoke out at a school committee meeting a couple weeks ago.

In a statement written to the Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools community, Dr. Morris stated that he has been experiencing “significant challenges” that he contributed to the “intensity of work and life since the pandemic first began in March 2020.” He added that he intended to take time away from work each of the past three summers, but had been unable to do so due to pandemic-related work demands.

According to Dr. Morris, his goal was to make it through the summer months and step away from Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools for an extended vacation ahead of the 2023-24 school year. However, a doctor has since advised him to take time away effective immediately as his health has been impacted.

Dr. Morris stated that he looks forward to returning to his superintendent role once his time away is complete.

“Being away from ARPS will not be easy for me,” he wrote in his statement. “I have spent my entire professional career of 22 years in this district, as a teacher at Fort River, building leader at Crocker Farm, and district leader. I love the district and this job. But at this moment, I need to step away for a period of time. I have full confidence in the school staff and leadership, as well as district leadership, to provide the necessary support and resources to ensure that the end of this school year is a time of healing, celebration, and joy.”

Dr. Morris also address public speculation, saying:

“I am also aware, and accept, that there will be broad speculation about my leave given the public nature of my role. I am sharing this information openly because, in my experience, mental health issues are often over-simplified and often believed to be tied to one situation or one moment in time. The reality is much more complex.”

The Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee will work with Dr. Morris to help the district’s transition during his temporary leave.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.