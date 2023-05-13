Enfield man charged with operating drug factory

Enfield man charged with operating drug factory
Enfield man charged with operating drug factory(Enfield Police Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - An Enfield man was charged with operating a drug factory after two Enfield police officers and an unidentified female were exposed to Fentanyl.

Enfield police say the incident happened at a home on George Washington Road on Friday.

The female ripped open a large bag of suspected Fentanyl, police say.

After a search of the home, police arrested 21-year-old Robert Corey from Enfield.

Corey was charged with:

· Possession of an assault weapon

· Violation of conditions of release

· Possession of a stolen firearm

· Risk of injury to a minor

· Four counts of unlawful storage of a firearm

· Operation of a drug factory

· Failure to obtain a serial number

· Possession with intent to sell

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Possession of a controlled substance

Robert Corey is being held on a $1.5 million bond, with an additional $1 million bond for the earlier incident.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
A Longmeadow middle school student on a bicycle was hit by a car on the way to school on Friday...
Longmeadow student injured after being hit by vehicle
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Some parents are calling on school officials to rethink the students’ punishment after a senior...
Ludlow parents asking school officials to rethink punishment after senior prank gone wrong
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave

Latest News

The Restoration City Church has officially revealed their new location in Springfield on Friday...
Restoration City Church launches grand opening of new location in Springfield
Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Mass. State Police search for 6 missing children in Haverhill
We are less than 24 hours away from the 2023 Westfield international Air Show at Barnes Air...
Residents prepare for the Westfield Air Show this weekend
World's Largest Pancake Breakfast 2023 051323
A recipe for success as thousands attend World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast