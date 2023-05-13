Enfield man charged with operating drug factory

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - An Enfield man was charged with operating a drug factory after two Enfield police officers and an unidentified female were exposed to Fentanyl.

Enfield police say the incident happened at a home on George Washington Road on Friday.

The female ripped open a large bag of suspected Fentanyl, police say.

After a search of the home, police arrested 21-year-old Robert Corey from Enfield.

Corey was charged with:

· Possession of an assault weapon

· Violation of conditions of release

· Possession of a stolen firearm

· Risk of injury to a minor

· Four counts of unlawful storage of a firearm

· Operation of a drug factory

· Failure to obtain a serial number

· Possession with intent to sell

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Possession of a controlled substance

Robert Corey is being held on a $1.5 million bond, with an additional $1 million bond for the earlier incident.

