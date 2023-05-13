Mass. State Police search for 6 missing children in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing children.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Haverhill crews responded to a report of child abuse on May 10. When officers arrived, they said the victim pointed out that her step-father and mother abused her along with her seven siblings.

Officials confirmed the parents and other family members of the children have not cooperated to help find them.

The current location of the six youngest siblings is unknown at this time, but are possibly in the Randolph area.

State Police has provided descriptions for the children:

Omnisty Great, black male, 7 months old

Cyper Great, black male, 11 months old

Cyphaya Great, black female, age 3

Journea Great, black female, age 5

Odyessea Great, black female, age 6

Jatari Baker-Wooden, black male, age 9

If you or anyone has any information regarding the whereabout of the children contact the Haverhill Police Detective Conor Clark at 978-722-1566.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.