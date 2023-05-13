Mass. State Police search for 6 missing children in Haverhill

Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing children.(Massachusetts State Police)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing children.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Haverhill crews responded to a report of child abuse on May 10. When officers arrived, they said the victim pointed out that her step-father and mother abused her along with her seven siblings.

Officials confirmed the parents and other family members of the children have not cooperated to help find them.

The current location of the six youngest siblings is unknown at this time, but are possibly in the Randolph area.

State Police has provided descriptions for the children:

  • Omnisty Great, black male, 7 months old
  • Cyper Great, black male, 11 months old
  • Cyphaya Great, black female, age 3
  • Journea Great, black female, age 5
  • Odyessea Great, black female, age 6
  • Jatari Baker-Wooden, black male, age 9

If you or anyone has any information regarding the whereabout of the children contact the Haverhill Police Detective Conor Clark at 978-722-1566.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
A Longmeadow middle school student on a bicycle was hit by a car on the way to school on Friday...
Longmeadow student injured after being hit by vehicle
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
Some parents are calling on school officials to rethink the students’ punishment after a senior...
Ludlow parents asking school officials to rethink punishment after senior prank gone wrong
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave

Latest News

The Restoration City Church has officially revealed their new location in Springfield on Friday...
Restoration City Church launches grand opening of new location in Springfield
We are less than 24 hours away from the 2023 Westfield international Air Show at Barnes Air...
Residents prepare for the Westfield Air Show this weekend
World's Largest Pancake Breakfast 2023 051323
A recipe for success as thousands attend World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast
Enfield man charged with operating drug factory
Enfield man charged with operating drug factory