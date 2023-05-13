A recipe for success as thousands attend World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people descended upon downtown Springfield for the Annual World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast.

500 gallons of pancake mix, hundreds of pounds of bacon, and thousands of people – that was the recipe that made the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast a hit for 2023.

President of the Spirit of Springfield Judy Matt told Western Mass News that people who made it into the heart of Springfield had no problem enjoying a pancake breakfast served to them by over 300 volunteers.

“I think everyone is enjoying themselves,” said Matt. “They’re coming here to see people they haven’t seen for a while, so many people are saying thank you because we make it affordable.”

Of course, pancake eaters were able to satisfy their craving for a short stack of pancakes and some bacon strips.

“We were here last year and we had so much fun,” said Yensel Graceski of Springfield. “We didn’t have that much time this year, but I hope we can have the same amount of fun again.”

“I’m, like, really hungry, so I bet I’m going to eat all of it,” Everly Graceski, also of Springfield, added.

Jordan Wong-Vallejo of Springfield told Western Mass News that he was happy to come out on his Saturday morning and see friends and family.

“It makes me feel happy that I’m with my family and friends,” he said. “It’s very fun and the breakfast is really good.”

Matt told Western Mass News that all the leftover food from the pancake breakfast will go to those in need.

“Whatever they have left will go to the shelters,” she said. “I have their phone numbers and we call them around eleven o’clock. They will come and pick up all the milk and juice and whatever is leftover.”

However, the question of the day for these flapjack fanatics:

Reporter: “Pancakes or waffles, which one is better?”

Jordan Wong-Vallejo: “Pancakes, definitely all the way.”

Yensel Graceski: “Pancakes are better than waffles!”

