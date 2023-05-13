Residents prepare for the Westfield Air Show this weekend

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are less than 24 hours away from the 2023 Westfield international Air Show at Barnes Air National Guard Base. The show doesn’t start until tomorrow, but excitement is already in the air over in Westfield, where they are expecting a historic turnout for the occasion.

The Westfield International Air Show will feature planes dating back to the World War II era and attract an audience in the tens of thousands.

This weekend’s shows are a long-awaited return for Westfield resident Robert Reed.

“It’s been about six years since the last time we all went, me and the family,” said Reed. “I heard we’re suppose to have a bigger turn out this year. I have a friend who is in the service, so he is over there getting everything all prepped and ready to go.”

Western Mass News also spoke with another Westfield resident, Frank Sharon who said Saturday’s show will be a family affair:

“The kids have been talking about it ever since they saw the signs for it,” said Sharon. “We’ve never been and always wanted to go. They always see the planes flying over and stuff and they want to check it out!”

Westfield Air Show officials estimate over 30,000 people to show up at the Barnes Air National Guard base on Saturday and Sunday and 2-hour traffic delays to go with it.

Westfield Police Captain Steve Dickinson told Western Mass News they have taken steps to ease those delays.

“We have approximately 35 traffic posts and security posts that we’re putting up. We will have three lanes of traffic, similar to what you see at Foxboro but on a smaller scale but on a smaller scale here in Westfield on Southampton Road coming off the turnpike north and south and a north road coming in from Holyoke and I-91.”

But Sharon told us he isn’t too worried about all the additional traffic.

“Anything with the kids have fun doing, it’s worth the extra traffic!” said Sharon.

The Air Show will be at Barnes Air National Guard Base tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

