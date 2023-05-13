Restoration City Church launches grand opening of new location in Springfield
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Restoration City Church has officially revealed their new location in Springfield on Friday night.
Community members and city leaders joined the Restoration City Church for a private ribbon cutting ceremony and opening of its new location.
The church’s permanent location is on Boston Road right across from the Eastfield Mall area.
The event took place at 6:30 p.m.
