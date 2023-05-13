Sunny & Warm for Saturday, Cooler on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A beautiful day once again for your Saturday, starting off with temperatures in the middle 60′s with a blend of sun and clouds. Heading into the afternoon, we will give way to mostly sunny skies with highs running above normal once again, getting into the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. On Friday, many across Western Mass reached highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Lots of outdoor events happening this weekend as well, the world’s largest Pancake breakfast in downtown Springfield, and the return of the Westfield air show, both looks nice. Not too hot, with decent sunshine. Keep in mind, when spending long periods of time outdoors, the UV is running high, so pack the sunscreen. The sun angle sits at 66 degrees in the sky, equivalent to that of late July.

We have a cold front off to our north, which will pass through overnight tonight. There is no wet weather associated with this front, but it will usher in some cooler air for Sunday. Overnight lows Saturday will drop into the middle to upper 40′s with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Mother’s Day will feature a blend of sun and clouds once again, but with that front now to our south, highs will return closer to seasonable, getting into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. In the long term, we have a quiet weather week. The cold front to our south will keep showers well off to our south as a system pass through. Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 70′s.

On Tuesday, there is a low chance for a spot shower, but those shower chances have been decreasing. Most of Western Mass will remain mainly dry on Tuesday with highs in the middle 70′s, but a quick pop up shower cannot be ruled out. Wednesday turns cooler and breezy with highs in the middle 60′s, but still a dry day. Temperatures rebound nicely into Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 70′s. The next chance for any significant rain right now looks to come in with a cold front next weekend. Primarily on Saturday, we could see some periods of steady rain, with cool and breezy conditions. A lingering shower into Sunday, then dry by the start of the following week. This is a week out, so this will be our next main system to keep an eye on through the coming week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.