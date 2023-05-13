Town by Town: Honoring Calder Cup playoffs wager, Westfield Air Show, annual car show

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Westfield, and Wilbraham.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomed Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to honor his friendly wager from the AHL Calder Cup playoff series between Springfield Thunderbirds and Hartford Wolf Pack.

If you remember Mayor Sarno wagered that if the Wolfpack defeated the Thunderbirds, he would offer up some red rose pizza and beers from White Lion Brewery to the Hartford Mayor.

Since he’s a man of his word, that promise was fulfilled on Friday afternoon.

The countdown to the Westfield Air Show is on! This weekend is the first time the performers will take flight at Barnes Airport since 2017.

At the Air Show, performers include the Korean war-era T-33 star ace maker, American Airpower Museum, aftershock jet truck, a C-47 that dropped paratroopers in World War II and many more.

Also happening this weekend, the Wilbraham Hill Climb will be hosting an event with Wayne Carini and Ray & Erin Evernham.

These renowned automotive experts brought their expertise to the annual Hill Climb event.

There will be 400 plus cars, including 25 vintage race cars along with food trucks, and arts and crafts vendors.

