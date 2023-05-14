1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARDIN, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train Saturday morning in Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street in Hardin, Missouri, shortly before 9 a.m.

No further details of the crash were available.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook saying it had worked a “tragic event” in Hardin.

The sheriff’s office also asked for prayers for all those affected and to respect their privacy.

