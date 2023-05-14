Man sent to hospital following officer-involved shooting in Oxford

OXFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sent to the hospital after engaging a confrontation with Oxford Police Sunday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Oxford police officers were involved in a shooting during a confrontation with a male suspect Sunday.

Police said that the suspect was transported to the hospital, nut his condition in unknown at this time.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County is investigating. Western Mass News is reaching out to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office for further information.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.