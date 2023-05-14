Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer to Start the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start with mostly sunny skies this morning, and temperatures in the middle to upper 40′s. We had a cold front move through late in the day yesterday, which didn’t have lots of moisture with it, but it did usher is some cooler air. That cold front also kept rain passing to the south from coming into Western Mass, allowing for Yesterday and the overnight last night to be dry. Today, we saw a blend of sun and clouds with breezy conditions and highs in the middle to upper 60′s. Tonight, winds look to go relatively calm, and skies should remain clear, so with that, temperatures overnight look to fall into the lower 40′s, even some upper 30′s in the higher elevations.

The beautiful stretch of weather continues into Monday as well, and highs rebound into the 70′s. We have been watching for the chance for showers Tuesday, but the shower chances have been decreasing. Most of western mass should remain dry, but a quick pop up shower cannot be ruled out, mainly during the overnight. There is a good chance Western Mass stays completely dry during the day Tuesday, with a quick shower passing overnight. Wednesday turns dry and cool, with highs in the middle 60′s. Thursday and Friday will be dry and seasonable, a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 70′s.

The next chance for a soaking or substantial rain, comes with the passage of a cold front over the weekend, primarily on Saturday. Both the European and GFS models are both agreeing on rain, however the models are going back and forth about how much rain we could see as well as timing. Still a week out, so we will continue to watch this as the week goes on, but right now, that looks to be our next chance for any significant wet weather.

