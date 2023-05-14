New Hampshire police say 4 people wounded in shooting at graduation party

This is a stock photo. Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation...
This is a stock photo. Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating a shooting at a graduation party that wounded four people, police said.

The victims who were injured in the shooting in Manchester reported just before 5 p.m. Saturday included two women and two men, all in their 20s, who are expected to survive, police said.

Manchester Police Lt. Matthew Barter said Saturday the investigation is ongoing.

“Our detectives are out there working, they’ll be working into the night,” he said.

Initial reports said two males in hoods approached the gathering and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“Families and friends should be able to gather in peace — gun violence is unacceptable in our community. Thankfully there were no fatalities, and my heart goes out to the victims and the families of those who were injured,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement to WMUR-TV.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Police: 6 missing Haverhill siblings have been found
Police in Holyoke responded to the area of Lyman and High Streets early Saturday morning for...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting on Lyman St. in Holyoke
A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave
Some parents are calling on school officials to rethink the students’ punishment after a senior...
Ludlow parents asking school officials to rethink punishment after senior prank gone wrong

Latest News

The first day of the 2023 Westfield International Air Show is in the books. The last air show...
Westfield International Air Show kicks off this weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of Saturday's shooting at a...
Bells to toll for Buffalo supermarket victims a year after mass shooting
It has been one year since a white supremacist gunman killed 10 Black people and injured three...
Buffalo holds remembrance on anniversary of grocery store mass shooting
The teacher allegedly told the students she was going to put them in handcuffs, so they could...
Teacher under investigation for allegedly tying students together