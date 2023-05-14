Seasonable Sunday before the Warmth Returns!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Well friends…it’s almost Mother’s Day, and mother nature has certainly done her part to celebrate mom’s everywhere by bringing the flowers! Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and everything seems to be blooming right now. Temperatures topped out around 80 degrees, with early morning cloudiness giving way to afternoon sunshine as drier air moved in from the west. Isn’t it great when nice weather combines with the right time of year to produce a well-timed gorgeous stretch of Top 10 weather days? Hopefully you got a chance to enjoy an outdoor activity today—maybe the Pancake Breakfast or Day 1 of the Westfield Airshow? If you didn’t, that great weather continues for us tomorrow—Yay!

This evening, a cold front that crossed north to south earlier today through our area will stall slightly south of us—but the airmass it’s associated with doesn’t have much moisture. Our sky’s will remain mainly clear as a result, and lows will drop into the low to mid 40s—about 5-10 degrees cooler than last night and slightly cooler than our average low of 48.

Mother’s Day is looking pleasant and significantly cooler than the last few days, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. We’ll see periodic upper-level cloudiness from an upper level disturbance hundreds of miles away in the middle of the country (neat, right?), but these thin clouds won’t do much to block the sunshine or our temperatures from rising. At Westfield Airport, we’ll likely top out right around 70 degrees with light 5-10 mph winds from the northwest, with downsloping airflow helping nudge temperatures up a touch. If you plan to head out with or for Mom on Mother’s Day, bring the sunscreen and hat! Our sun angle will peak at 67 degrees tomorrow, leading to a UV index of 8 during the mid-day, and 6 or higher between 10AM and 3PM. At UV 8, our sunburn time is around 15-20 minutes!!

Temperatures fall back to the low 40s or even upper 30s Sunday night. The front to our south forms a weak surface low but the fronts position keeps the low well off to sea. Clear skies for us.

The week ahead remains relatively dry, but we are nonetheless tracking a couple batches of unsettled weather. Monday is another Top 10 weather day, with highs in the mid-70s and tons of sunshine. We’ll fall back to the low 50s overnight with upper level energy producing mainly cloudy skies . Tuesday will start off nicely but clouds will increase in the afternoon along with windspeeds as a potent, but relatively dry, cold front approaches from the north. Temperatures reach the upper 70s and windspeeds increase to 15-25mph. The front will cross the region overnight into Wednesday morning. We may see a spotty shower but the main result of this system will be a big cooldown. Wednesdays highs will be in the low 60s, which will feel quite cool after so many 70-80 degree days!

Heading into the end of the week, high pressure moves in from the southwest—plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebounding to the mid-70s. Next weekend looks to be our next significant weather maker as a complex low-pressure system moves in from the northwest and looks to tap into gulf moisture as it approaches our area. Due to the current larger scale pattern, this is likely a Saturday event. We’ll continue to track this system and update you as the week progresses. Temperatures will drop back a bit Saturday due to the rain, and a frontal like passage.

Looking further ahead, next Sunday and Monday warm back up. Depending on the Saturday system’s timing, we can’t rule out an AM shower on Sunday. Another relatively weak system may affect us on Tuesday, bringing another chance for a shower.

