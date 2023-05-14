Westfield International Air Show kicks off this weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first day of the 2023 Westfield International Air Show is in the books. The last air show hosted at Barnes Air National Guard Base was in 2017 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Locals and officials have been looking forward to it’s return since then and the nice weather made Saturday, the perfect day for takeoff. The skies were blue and filled with the sights and sounds of aircraft over the Barnes Air National Guard Base for the 2023 Westfield International Air Show.

Thousands of people of all ages gathered in Westfield on Saturday to see air crafts fly high and get a closer look at their mechanics and other details on the ground.

“I like seeing a lot of the jets, it was amazing what the jets can do,” said Jermain Marshall. “You see them on TV, but you never actually appreciate until you’re up close.”

It was Jermain and his son’s first time at the event, he says they got a lot out of the experience.

“We learned a lot about what it takes to make a show like this,” said Marshall. “We learned a lot about what the military does, and we learned a lot of course about what the planes can do.”

Air Show pilot Jason Flood told Western Mass News, he enjoyed the crowds. He was in the audience for years.

“This was a childhood dream of mine I was one of these little kids sitting here in these little chairs listening,” said Flood.

We also spoke with Colonel David Halasi-Kun, who said they’ve been looking forward to welcoming the community back to the base for years.

“After coming through the pandemic, we’re finally able to open our gates, and invite the public back on our base to highlight everything the United States Air Force specifically Barnes International Airbase does our entire intent is saying thank you to the local community for supporting us,” said Col. Halasi-Kun.

The Air Show will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

He added that Sunday is supposed to be another beautiful day, so if you don’t have any plans for mom, this could be an option.

With many events happening in our area this weekend, we asked about their preps for traffic.

Western Mass News was told Barnes Air Base partnered with local police to make sure it’s smooth sailing.

