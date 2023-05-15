Amherst-Pelham educators concerned over transparency for interim superintendent search

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools superintendent has gone on leave citing health concerns and it has sparked concern among teachers in the Amherst-Pelham Education Association.

The school committee plans to hold a meeting in executive session Monday following the announcement by Superintendent Dr. Michael Morris on Friday that he is taking a leave of absence due to health concerns.

Over the weekend, members of the school committee released a statement to Western Mass News that said, in part:

“We fully support his taking leave at this time, and we applaud his courage in being open and honest with all of us about his experience in leading our schools through a series of unprecedented challenges over the years.”

“We are scheduling two joint meetings of the regional school committee and the superintendency Union 26 committee to determine our temporary leadership. The first meeting will be a closed-door executive session today at 7:30 p.m.”

“The second meeting will be on Tuesday, May 16th at 5:30 pm. The first part of this meeting will be an executive session, and the second part will be conducted in open session where an update will be shared publicly.”

LEARN MORE: Amherst-Pelham superintendent take temporary leave, cites medical concerns

Members of the Amherst-Pelham Educators Association are now demanding a call-to-action following this announcement. They are asking that all conversations relating to the search for interim superintendent be kept public. Western Mass News has obtained a letter from them that read, in part:

“The lack of transparency in this situation is unacceptable, and the possibility that Assistant Superintendent Doreen Cunningham could be appointed to this role is beyond troubling....We call for the immediate resignation of Ms. Doreen Cunningham. In addition, we call for an investigation into the leadership of Dr. Mike Morris.”

We reached out to the assistant superintendent and school committee members for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

