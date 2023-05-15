Bridge work underway along I-391 north in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bridge repair work began Monday along I-391 northbound, near Exit 5 in Holyoke.

The work will include maintenance work and barrier installation.

During this time, traffic will be detoured towards Appleton Street, to Maple Street, and then to Resnic Boulevard in Holyoke.

Drivers should anticipate delays and reduced speed when traveling through these areas.

