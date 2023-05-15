CT lawmaker introduces bill to prevent ticket issues seen with Taylor Swift tour

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Taylor Swift is making a stop at Gillette Stadium this weekend as part of her widely anticipated ‘Eras’ tour. The nationwide concert series is paired with a ticket price controversy, which had fans waiting hours and paying thousands of dollars to see the multi-platinum pop star. Now, national leaders are proposing new legislation to stop this from happening again in the future.

In November 2022, Ticketmaster opened the pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s tour. However, those loyal fans who went online to buy had a problem. They were met by a screen that read “2,000 people are ahead of you,” which left fans stuck on the online waiting screen for hours. That led to Taylor Swift tickets ending up on the resale market, meaning fans would end up paying hundreds to thousands of dollars to see the multiplatinum popstar.

“It’s a monopolistic mess. Ticketmaster and Live Nation have a stranglehold on ticket sales. They control or own about 80 percent of all the venues,” explained U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

On Monday, Blumenthal introduced a new bipartisan piece of legislation called the ‘Unlock Ticketing Markets Act.’

“It will unlock venues from exclusive long-term contracts that enable Ticketmaster, in those contracts, to demand those venues to use Ticketmaster. Therefore, giving Ticketmaster the ability to raise these heightened prices,” Blumenthal noted.

Blumenthal said that, if passed, the legislation aims to take the financial burden off the fans.

“It will free the venues, it will free fans from the kind of straitjacket that Ticketmaster and Live Nation now impose,” Blumenthal added.

