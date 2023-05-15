Easthampton crews respond to garage fire on Riley St.

Riley St. garage fire in Easthampton 051523
Riley St. garage fire in Easthampton 051523(Easthampton Fire Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to a garage fire on Riley Street early Monday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a garage up in flames that was attached to a house.

Firefighters began suppression efforts on the home, as well as two cars that were already engulfed in flames in the driveway.

Caption

Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police car lights,
Man shot, hospitalized after allegedly advancing on police with sword in Oxford
Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave
Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Police: 6 missing Haverhill siblings have been found

Latest News

House Bill number 424, proposed by State Representative Bud Williams, would give western Mass....
Rep. Bud Williams calls on Mass. Gaming Commission for western Mass. representation
Last week, many communities fell victim and now, many towns in both Hampshire and Hampden...
More Hampden, Hampshire County communities reporting recent car break-ins
The Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools superintendent has gone on leave citing health concerns and...
Amherst-Pelham educators concerned over transparency of interim superintendent search
Holly Piirainen
Getting Answers: unsolved murder of Holly Piirainen