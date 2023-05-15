Easthampton crews respond to garage fire on Riley St.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to a garage fire on Riley Street early Monday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a garage up in flames that was attached to a house.

Firefighters began suppression efforts on the home, as well as two cars that were already engulfed in flames in the driveway.

Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

