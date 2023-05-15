Granville Police investigating recent car break-ins

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of car break-ins in western Massachusetts has many on edge. Last week, many communities fell victim and now, many towns in both Hampshire and Hampden County have reported car break-ins as well.

Granville Police Chief Rick Rindels told us they had four car break-ins Sunday night into Monday morning in different neighborhoods, but he expects that number to go up.

“Typically, as been in the past, it’s all unlocked vehicles. They are checking door handles if the cars are locked and moving on to the next house…Basically, they are just going through the vehicles, rummaging through them, looking for loose cash and small items that they can pawn,” Rindels said.

Granville is the latest community to fall victim to a string of car break-ins. Rindels told Western Mass News the police department received reports Monday morning.

LEARN MORE: Police investigating series of car break-ins in Longmeadow, Enfield

“We believe it happened sometime last night in the early hours between 3 and 5 a.m. So far, we have taken four reports today and we expect more…We are in the process, right now, of investigating and we will be checking with the neighbors of the cars that got broken into, hoping that somebody has video footage, and I got reports from several surrounding hill towns as well that had the same things happen, so we will be sharing information and hopefully, we can figure out who the people are,” Rindels added.

Over the past week, police have reported car break-ins throughout several communities those including Southampton, Easthampton, Longmeadow, and more recently more in Granville, Huntington, and Russell. Massachusetts State Police confirm car break-ins on the following streets in the hill towns: Aldrich Avenue, General Knox Road in Russell, Water Street in Granville, Shattuck Road in Russell, Blandford Stage Road in Russell, and Raymur Drive in Russell.

Rindels told us, typically, people steal the cars and drive them to other communities to break into more cars. State Police confirm that a 2011 gray Toyota Tacoma is the only vehicle stolen at this time, which was taken from Aldrich Avenue in Huntington. Meanwhile, Rindels shared a piece of advice to anyone in western Massachusetts.

“We stress to their lock their cars and homes. Unfortunately, people get complacent and leave their cars unlocked and this is what happens. Their vehicles become an easy target,” Rindels said.

Rindels added that State Police have also had separate reports of car breaks-in several towns throughout western Massachusetts as well.

