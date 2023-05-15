Holyoke Mother’s Day brunch bringing awareness to victims of domestic violence

Judd’s Restaurant and Gateway City Arts in Holyoke provided a full day of Mother’s Day events for families to enjoy.
May. 14, 2023
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Judd’s Restaurant and Gateway City Arts in Holyoke provided a full day of Mother’s Day events for families to enjoy.

Mothers were able to stop in for a Mother’s Day brunch alongside a concert happening later in the afternoon. Western Mass News asked a couple of moms being treated to a meal by their family what this day means to them.

“It’s so often that we forget the important part in your life, a mother,” said Carol of Holyoke. “A father, too, but a mother usually goes the extra mile.”

“Mother’s Day is the best day of the year, in my opinion, even better than my birthday,” added Jill Kovalchik of South Hadley.

Co-owner and co-director of Gateway City Arts Lori Divine-Hudson told Western Mass News that while this is a day to celebrate, it is also a day to bring awareness to women who are victims of domestic violence. She said that proceeds from the benefit concert will go towards Safe Passage.

“Everyone is not celebrating,” she told us. “We want to stand with those people who are having issues in their lives. It’s crucial for us; this is part of the reason why we began Gateway City Arts.”

Divine-Hudson, who is a proud mother and grandmother, also touched on what the holiday means to her.

“There is nothing more important to me than my kids and my grandkids,” she said. “Other people have the joy and pleasure and the heartache that kids can bring.”

We also asked those mothers celebrating the holiday what they have learned over the years of taking care of their kids.

“Take time for yourself whenever you can and really regenerate and recharge when you have the opportunity,” Kovalchik advised.

“Cherish these moments because, as they say, they go by very quickly, and they do,” added Divine-Hudson.

