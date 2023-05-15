Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police Department Photo(Holyoke Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke Police captain is now under investigation for allegedly conducting an unwarranted CORI check on an individual who was speaking with his “estranged wife.”

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, an investigation has been launched into Holyoke Police Captain Reyes relating to this matter.

Captain Moriarty added that the investigation is ongoing and that he is unable to provide further comments at this time. He did, however, say that this would be considered a standalone investigation.

