Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at...
Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Rio Moon “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire,” according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The 3-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was indefinitely suspended by Churchill Downs during Derby week after two of his horses collapsed on the track and died. Kentucky racing officials scratched his Derby entry, Lord Miles, too.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police car lights,
Man shot, hospitalized after allegedly advancing on police with sword in Oxford
Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave
Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Police: 6 missing Haverhill siblings have been found

Latest News

A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
Two Springfield men have been identified as victims in a Vermont shooting that left one dead...
Springfield man killed in Vermont shooting
Officials have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred over the weekend on Lyman...
Officials identify victim of weekend shooting on Lyman St. in Holyoke
The Monson Fire Department is inching closer to having a multimillion-dollar renovation project...
Monson voters to decide on fire station renovation project