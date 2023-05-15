Illegal stolen firearm seized during Springfield traffic stop

By Samantha O'Connor
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized a stolen and illegal firearm during a traffic stop near the intersection of Morris and Dale Streets in Springfield Friday night.

According to Springfield Police, officers conducting a traffic stop around 8:15 p.m. after observing a man using his cell phone while driving. That driver, 29-year-old Frankie Santiago Jr. of Springfield, was pulled over on Dale Street with three passengers in his car.

Police said that they observed multiple open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle and ordered the occupants out of the car. With the driver and passengers outside, officers then searched the vehicle and recovered a firearm, which had been reported stolen out of Springfield.

Officers also seized about 3 pounds of marijuana and more than $1,300 cash.

Santiago was arrested and charges with several firearms charges, as well as charges related to the open container and marijuana.

The three passengers were released from the scene.

