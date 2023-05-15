Large-capacity firearm seized on Thompson St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large-capacity firearm was seized and a Springfield man was arrested following a traffic stop on Thompson Street Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police, detectives located 20-year-old Angel Santiago of Springfield on the 0-100 block of Thompson Street around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving.

Police said that they were aware that Santiago had an active arrest warrant and a suspended license.

Santiago was arrested while officers recovered a loaded firearm from a bag inside the vehicle. The illegally-owned weapon, capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition, was loaded with 11 rounds inside.

Santiago now faces multiple firearm and motor vehicle charges.

