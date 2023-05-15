Large-capacity firearm seized on Thompson St. in Springfield

Large-capacity loaded firearm seized on Thompson Street in Springfield 051523
Large-capacity loaded firearm seized on Thompson Street in Springfield 051523(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large-capacity firearm was seized and a Springfield man was arrested following a traffic stop on Thompson Street Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police, detectives located 20-year-old Angel Santiago of Springfield on the 0-100 block of Thompson Street around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving.

Police said that they were aware that Santiago had an active arrest warrant and a suspended license.

Santiago was arrested while officers recovered a loaded firearm from a bag inside the vehicle. The illegally-owned weapon, capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition, was loaded with 11 rounds inside.

Santiago now faces multiple firearm and motor vehicle charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police car lights,
Man shot, hospitalized after allegedly advancing on police with sword in Oxford
Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave
Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Police: 6 missing Haverhill siblings have been found

Latest News

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Trafficking wight of crack-cocaine, loaded firearm seized in Springfield traffic stop 051523
Trafficking weight of crack-cocaine, loaded gun seized during Friday night arrests
Stolen gun seized on Dale Street in Springfield 051523
Illegal stolen firearm seized during Springfield traffic stop
In just a few short months, it will be the 30th anniversary of the abduction of Holly...
Getting Answers: unsolved murder of Holly Piirainen