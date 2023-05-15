Local leaders award ‘Purple Cane’ to a 99-year-old resident

Representative Orlando Ramos and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council presented the “Purple Cane” to the oldest Indian Orchard resident on Sunday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The tradition is similar to the golden cane tradition that takes place in other towns, which recognize the oldest person living in their respective communities.

The color purple also represents Indian Orchard’s official color.

The recipient, recently turned 99 years old.

Sunday’s ceremony was the fourth ever presentation of the “Purple Cane.”

