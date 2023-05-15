Local leaders award ‘Purple Cane’ to a 99-year-old resident

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Representative Orlando Ramos and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council presented the “Purple Cane” to the oldest Indian Orchard resident on Sunday afternoon.

The tradition is similar to the golden cane tradition that takes place in other towns, which recognize the oldest person living in their respective communities.

The color purple also represents Indian Orchard’s official color.

The recipient, recently turned 99 years old.

Sunday’s ceremony was the fourth ever presentation of the “Purple Cane.”

