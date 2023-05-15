Monson voters to decide on fire station renovation project

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Monson Fire Department is inching closer to having a multimillion-dollar renovation project to fix up their firehouse.

“Renovation that will provide us years of practicality for 30 to 35 years to come, maybe longer if the twin doesn’t grow much in that time frame,” said Monson Fire Chief Brian Harris.

On May 8, residents voted ‘Yes’ on option ‘E’, which was one of nine options the department put forth to have the firehouse renovated, which then sent the matter to a final vote in the town election next month. In a floor plan obtained by Western Mass News, the $6.6 million plan would include new living quarters and a new operations center as part of a two-story addition on the left-hand side. There would also be three new bays: one on the far right for a big truck and two small bays in the back for smaller vehicles and equipment.

“We barely have enough room to walk between some trucks and then if you look in front of the trucks, the bumpers are literally inches from the doors…We also currently have apparatus trailers that are staying outside, which is not good for the mechanics of them,” Harris added.

Another room in the building is also a priority in option ‘E.’ Right now, it’s not just a kitchen. It is also a place where firefighters train and hold conferences. However, should this project pass, that all changes.

“An addition to this new addition would be a training room, which is also going to serve as a community room…Boy Scout meetings, Girl Scout meetings, association meetings, a place that civic groups can come and meet,” Harris explained.

Money would also be used for furniture and bringing the existing building up to code. The funding would come from a debt exclusion, which is a tax increase until the project gets paid off in the next 20 years. In the end, Harris said all of these renovations will help both the firefighters and the town.

“Having an adequate space for your employees to work, and a safe place for them to work is important to them. If they don’t feel that they’re important to the town, then they’re going to seek employment elsewhere,” Harris noted.

The project will be up for a final vote on June 13. A ‘Yes’ vote could see construction start in spring 2024.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.