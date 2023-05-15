Officials identify victim of weekend shooting on Lyman St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred over the weekend on Lyman Street in Holyoke.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee.

Investigators said that Holyoke Police were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation at 1:32 a.m. Saturday morning. The alert indicated that the shots were fired in the area of the 100-block of Lyman Street.

Police in Holyoke responded to the area of Lyman and High Streets early Saturday morning for reports of a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers arriving on scene located Camacho lying on the sidewalk on the corner of High and Lyman Streets, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived but were unable to save Camacho, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said that officers were also alerted to another shooting victim privately transported to Holyoke Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

