Officials identify victim of weekend shooting on Lyman St. in Holyoke

Officials have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred over the weekend on Lyman Street in Holyoke.
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred over the weekend on Lyman Street in Holyoke.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Jasell Camacho of Chicopee.

Investigators said that Holyoke Police were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation at 1:32 a.m. Saturday morning. The alert indicated that the shots were fired in the area of the 100-block of Lyman Street.

Police in Holyoke responded to the area of Lyman and High Streets early Saturday morning for reports of a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers arriving on scene located Camacho lying on the sidewalk on the corner of High and Lyman Streets, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived but were unable to save Camacho, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said that officers were also alerted to another shooting victim privately transported to Holyoke Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police car lights,
Man shot, hospitalized after allegedly advancing on police with sword in Oxford
Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave
Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Police: 6 missing Haverhill siblings have been found

Latest News

Two Springfield men have been identified as victims in a Vermont shooting that left one dead...
Springfield man killed in Vermont shooting
The Monson Fire Department is inching closer to having a multimillion-dollar renovation project...
Monson voters to decide on fire station renovation project
The Foundation for TJO Animals is hosting a brand-new event this fall in honor of one very...
Registration underway for first-ever Jack Rome Memorial 5K Walk/Run
MGM Springfield
Rep. Bud Williams calls on Mass. Gaming Commission for western Mass. representation