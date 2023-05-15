Overnight paving work to close lanes of Fuller Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Overnight paving will take place this week along Fuller Road in Chicopee.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane on Fuller Road from Memorial Drive to I-291.

Work will occur nightly from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

Chicopee Police noted that the schedule proposed by the contractor is as follows:

Monday, May 15: Fuller Road from Memorial Drive to Sheridan Street - both eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as the southbound lane of Sheridan Street, will be paved during the full closure. Sheridan Street will be reduced to alternating one lane traffic through the intersection. Westbound traffic on Fuller Road will be detoured north or south on Sheridan Street to connect with Memorial Drive. Traffic heading east on Fuller Road will detour north or south on Memorial Drive, connect with Sheridan Street to the south and Westover Road / Champion Drive to the north. Detour signs will be in place per the MassDOT. Paving between Sheridan Street and Old Fuller Road will also occur during this time.

Tuesday, May 16: Fuller Road will be open to alternating one-way traffic and paving will occur between Old Fuller Road and the I-291 ramps in the eastbound lane.

Wednesday, May 17: Fuller Road will be open to alternating one-way traffic and paving will occur between Old Fuller Road and the I-291 ramps in the westbound lane.

Thursdsay, May 18: Fuller Road will be open with alternating lane closures in the area of the I-291 ramps. Paving will be completed at the intersection with the I-291 ramps, as well as the connecting side streets throughout the project.

During work hours, full stop traffic and occassional construction noise is to be expected.

