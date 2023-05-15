Police continue to search for a missing 4-year-old from Boston

By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are continuing to search for a boy who went missing on Castle Island in Boston over the weekend.

Family of Mohemed Fofena, who is autistic and is not able to communicate with other people was with his grandfather at the time.

The two were at a park shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

The grandfather said he was on the phone while the boy was playing and when he was ready to leave, he couldn’t find Mohemed.

Massachusetts State Police, Boston Police, Boston Fire, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the U.S. Coast Guard teams used vessels to search on land and in the water, and a helicopter participated in the search from above.

