Police respond to a car crash on Christian Lane in Whately

Whately crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Christian Lane Sunday afternoon.
Whately crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Christian Lane Sunday afternoon.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WHATELY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Whately crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Christian Lane Sunday afternoon.

According to the Whately Fire Department, the crash caused Christian Lane at the one lane bridge to be closed for an hour.

Officials investigated the incident and revealed that the car struck the barrier reducing the bridge to one lane.

No injuries reported.

The road is now reopened.

