Registration underway for first-ever Jack Rome Memorial 5K Walk/Run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Foundation for TJO Animals is hosting a brand-new event this fall in honor of one very special western Massachusetts pup who recently passed away.

Registration is officially open for the first ever Jack Rome Memorial 5K all the proceeds will go to the Foundation for TJO Animals. For those of you who are familiar with Gary Rome Auto Group commercials and for those who have ever stopped by one of their dealerships, you’ve probably seen his dogs Jack and Daisy. Unfortunately, Jack passed away in November, so the foundation found a way to honor his memory while also supporting their cause.

“Jack’s been around for a long time and been going to work with him every day, so we decided that this would be a wonderful idea to raise money for the Foundation for TJO Animals and start an annual memorial 5K walk/run in honor of Jack Rome,” said Stewart Bromberg, executive director for the Foundation for TJO Animals.

Bromberg told Western Mass News that they are a non-profit organization committed to the health and welfare of the animals at the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center and they fulfill their mission by holding fundraisers throughout the year. This 5k is the latest addition and Western Mass News is proud to be a media partner.

“I’m thrilled this is a community event where people will come out and have a good time. It’s a family event. It’s a time to bring out your animals and make them part of the event,” Bromberg added.

Although this is the first year for the Jack Rome Memorial 5K, the foundation hopes to make this a ‘furever’ event!

Bromberg added that this brand new 5k event will have prizes and entertainment and guests are encouraged to bring their pets. It will take place on October 7 at Forest Park. For more information and to register, CLICK HERE.

