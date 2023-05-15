Residents come together for a Mother’s Day half marathon to support cancer survivors

WHATELY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many chose to spend Mother’s Day morning walking or running for a good cause in Whately. The 13th annual western Mass. Mother’s Day half marathon gave athletes of all ages the chance to celebrate mom, and enjoy the springtime weather while supporting community members impacted by cancer.

Folks across western Mass, including Western Mass News’ Alex Fenderson, laced up their sneakers on Sunday morning to walk 9.1 or run 13.1 miles in the 13th annual western Mass. Mother’s Day half marathon.

Proceeds from Sunday’s marathon are benefiting Cancer Connection, a nonprofit organization in Northampton that supports those impacted by cancer.

“This is such a special beautiful day and so much fun it’s just so joyful to bring all these people together and knowing we’re supporting free services, for people who are living with cancer and also their caregivers and their loved ones,” said Chelsea Kline.

We spoke with executive director Chelsea Kline, who explained why holding events like the half marathon are crucial to their mission.

“Cancer touches so many of us and we can all kind of rally around each other and do good for each other and take care of one another,” said Kline.

Race director and breast cancer survivor Sue Monahan told Western Mass News she’s inspired by the community’s strength to cross the finish line and support the cause.

“It’s just an inspiring event I love to see people give it their all to a bucket list item is a half marathon for a lot of people and to see them accomplish that I’m so proud them,” said Monahan.

At the finish line, athletes were met with cheers and lots of hugs.

Western Mass News was once again the proud media sponsor of the event. Congratulations to all of Sunday’s racers.

