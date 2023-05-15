Springfield man killed in Vermont shooting

Brookfield shooting death investigation continued Saturday.
By WCAX News Team and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX/WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men have been identified as victims in a Vermont shooting that left one dead and another injured.

According to police, two men were shot outside a home on Route 14 in Brookfield, VT Friday evening.

On Sunday, police revealed that Juan Sierra, 27, of Springfield had been killed in the incident.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s office completed the autopsy Sunday.

Officials said the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the torso. Sierra’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The man who was wounded in the shooting has been identified as a 29-year-old man, also from Springfield.

While Sierra died, officers say the injured man was able to drive away before getting assistance and being taken to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, VT. He is still in the hospital.

Vermont State Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

