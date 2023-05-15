Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men are facing multiple charges after police witnessed them breaking and entering into an apartment.

Thursday night, police were informed about a person who broke into a vacant apartment on Marion Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a person – later identified as 33-year-old josue Sierra-Fonseca – open a locked door from inside the apartment and attempted to run away. He was then taken into custody.

During a search of the apartment, police found a large capacity gun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, 179 bags of heroin, 95 pills filled with cocaine, and $105 in cash.

They also found 63-year-old Juan Maldonado, who had locked himself in the bathroom.

Officers had previously trespassed Sierra-Fonseca from that same property back in September.

Both men are now facing a slew of charges.

