Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment

Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523(Springfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men are facing multiple charges after police witnessed them breaking and entering into an apartment.

Thursday night, police were informed about a person who broke into a vacant apartment on Marion Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a person – later identified as 33-year-old josue Sierra-Fonseca – open a locked door from inside the apartment and attempted to run away. He was then taken into custody.

During a search of the apartment, police found a large capacity gun loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, 179 bags of heroin, 95 pills filled with cocaine, and $105 in cash.

They also found 63-year-old Juan Maldonado, who had locked himself in the bathroom.

Officers had previously trespassed Sierra-Fonseca from that same property back in September.

Both men are now facing a slew of charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Police car lights,
Man shot, hospitalized after allegedly advancing on police with sword in Oxford
Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
There’s fallout from a Title IX investigation as three Amherst Regional Middle School staff...
Title IX investigation at Amherst school leads to 3 staff members placed on leave
Mass. State Police and Haverhill Police Department seek the public’s help in finding 6 missing...
Police: 6 missing Haverhill siblings have been found

Latest News

The nationwide concert series is paired with a ticket price controversy, which had fans waiting...
CT lawmaker introduces bill to prevent ticket issues seen with Taylor Swift tour
The Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools superintendent has gone on leave citing health concerns and...
Amherst-Pelham educators concerned over transparency of interim superintendent search
A Fire Weather Watch for Tuesday & Wednesday due to recent dry weather, gusty breezes, and very...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Two Springfield men have been identified as victims in a Vermont shooting that left one dead...
Springfield man killed in Vermont shooting