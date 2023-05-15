Springfield Parks Department announces Concerts in the Park dates

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan announced the dates for this year’s Forest Park Concert Series on Monday.

Officials said that each show in the Springfield Parks Department’s series will take place on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Amphitheater beginning June 1st.

Each performance is free and open to the public. Those attending can enter Forest Park via Sumer Avenue or Route 5 entrances for free after 5:30 p.m. on the evening of the performances.

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be held at the Carriage House tent.

“I am thrilled to have our beloved concerts returning to Forest Park,” said Mayor Sarno. “My administration is committed to enhancing the enjoyment of our beautiful parks systems, and this year’s lineup will bring a lot of enjoyment to family and friends. Our annual concert series in Forest Park is a wonderful example of the city programs that enhance and promote our quality of life. I look forward to enjoying this year’s talented line-up!”

DatePerformer
June 1stBlood Brothers - Rock Music
June 8thMichelle Brooks Thompson - Motown, R&B, Pop/Soul Music
June 15thAlex Rohan Band - Soft Rock, Blues, Alternative Music
June 22ndDee Reilly - Country and Patriotic Music
June 29thFloyd Patterson’s Hipptown - Soul, RnB, Classics Music

Additional information can be found online or by calling 413-787-6435.

