Temperature Roller Coaster & Enhanced Brush Fire Risks This Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Nice day to kick off the week with highs hitting the lower to middle 70s this afternoon after many started near freezing this morning!

Not getting as cold tonight thanks to some increasing clouds along with a continued breeze. Temperatures cool back into the 40s by sunrise with some areas of fog and low clouds possible.

Hazy, smoky sunshine will return Tuesday as we continue to see plumes of smoke travel through New England from major wildfires in western Canada. Smoke remains high up in the atmosphere, so there’s no concern for air quality issues. Otherwise skies look partly cloudy Tuesday with warm, breezy conditions. Highs climb to around 80 in the valley with a southwesterly wind gusting to 20-30mph at times. A Fire Weather Watch is up for all of western Mass from Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening.

A cold front dips southward Tuesday night with more clouds and a very low risk for a spot shower. Some very dry air builds in behind this front along with a much cooler air mass. Highs Wednesday only make it into the upper 50s to mid 60s here in western Mass along with gusty breezes out of the northwest. Wind gusts to 30-35mph are expected along with relative humidity values in the teens will keep us under a high brush fire risk.

High pressure builds for the end of the week and temperatures will gradually get milder. However, frost or even a freeze is a concern for Wednesday night if wind can lighten enough. Temperatures Thursday morning may begin in the 20s to low 30s! By the end of the week, we will have temps back to normal.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front moving in from the west. Clouds increase Saturday with a chance for showers Saturday evening and night. Showers may linger through Sunday morning, but timing is still tricky this far out. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures mild over the weekend, then warmer temperatures return next week.

