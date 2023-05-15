Trafficking weight of crack-cocaine, loaded gun seized during Friday night arrests

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men have been arrested after police seized a trafficking weight of crack-cocaine and a loaded high-capacity firearm Friday night near the intersection of Temple and Maple Streets.

According to Springfield Police, officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Metro Unit conducted a traffic stop on an unregistered vehicle while on patrol around 10 p.m.

Police said that the driver, identified as 28-year-old Michael Rooney of Springfield, had a suspended license.

The vehicle passenger, 26-year-old Deshaun Stenson of Springfield, exited the vehicle as it was about to be towed. Officers then located a black plastic bag on the passenger side floor, which contained approximately 21 grams of crack-cocaine and a loaded firearm reported stolen out of Georgia that was capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition. Police also located another bag containing an additional 24 rounds of ammunition and a digital scale.

Stenson and Rooney were both arrested on scene. Rooney faces motor vehicle charges, whereas Stenson faces multiple firearm and drug-related charges.

