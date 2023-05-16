2 people displaced after fire on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee

Two people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire in Chicopee Tuesday night.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire in Chicopee Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Pendleton Avenue before 11 p.m. after fire broke out in an unoccupied apartment and spread to nearby units.

Mutual aid was called in from the Holyoke Fire Department and Westover Air Reserve Base.

Chicopee fire officials believe an electrical malfunction caused the fire.

