Actor Paul Giamatti to receive Ken Burns Lifetime Achievement Award in Sturbridge

Old Sturbridge Village
Old Sturbridge Village(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Award-winning actor and producer Paul Giamatti will be recognized with a Ken Burns Lifetime Achievement Award next month at Old Sturbridge Village.

According to Christine Freitas of Old Sturbridge Village, the award is given to “an individual who has made a significant impact on the arts through a project that is relevant to the history Old Sturbridge Village works to preserve.” Past honorees include Jon Meacham, Norm Abram, Cokie Roberts, John Williams, and Tom Brokaw.

Giamatti has covered a variety of film and television roles throughout his career, including performances in Downton Abbey, The Ides of March, and Cinderella Man. In 2008, Giamatti won Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Awards for his performance in HBO’s seven-part miniseries “John Adams,” in which he appeared in the titular role.

He is currently starring in the seventh season of Showtime’s Billions, for which he has been nominated for a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award and a Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. He is due to appear in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, as well as in Season 2 of the HBO Max series 30 Coins.

The event will take place at Old Sturbridge Village on Saturday, June 3rd at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 each and on sale until May 24th. Reservations are required as seating is limited. For questions and tickets, contact Sandra Polanik (508) 347-0294 or email spolanik@osv.org.

You can find additional information regarding the event HERE.

